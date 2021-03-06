Syntal Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after buying an additional 110,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,721,855,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,869,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,010,798,000 after acquiring an additional 80,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Accenture by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,122,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $554,487,000 after acquiring an additional 149,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.76.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $249.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.