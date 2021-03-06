Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 736 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $217.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.