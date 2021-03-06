Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Raised to $2.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TNEYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.20 to $1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.47.

TNEYF opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.94.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

