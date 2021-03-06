Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TVE. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cormark lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.44.

TSE TVE opened at C$2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.46. The company has a market cap of C$631.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.17.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

