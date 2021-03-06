Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Down 7%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s stock price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.94 and last traded at $83.66. Approximately 1,306,866 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 747,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.96.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,598 shares of company stock worth $3,612,817. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $304,930,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,680,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,501,000 after acquiring an additional 658,890 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,090,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.