Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $205.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners raised Target from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.24.

Shares of TGT opened at $172.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.96. Target has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 6.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 15.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 58.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

