Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TATYY shares. Investec raised Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TATYY traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.00. 498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.30.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

