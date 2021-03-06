TCTC Holdings LLC Has $194,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after buying an additional 1,579,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after buying an additional 1,016,117 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,245,000 after acquiring an additional 659,224 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,443,000 after acquiring an additional 554,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock worth $87,192,186. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $85.35 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

