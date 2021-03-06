TCTC Holdings LLC Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,707 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 53,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,275.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period.

NYSE KYN opened at $7.13 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

