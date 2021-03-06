TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 23.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 83.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

Shares of GD opened at $170.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.71. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $171.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

