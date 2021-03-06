TCTC Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 996 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $39.65.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $38.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

