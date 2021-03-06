TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 886 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,388,000 after acquiring an additional 400,764 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after acquiring an additional 82,405 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,618 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $66.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.7175 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.