TCTC Holdings LLC Takes $34,000 Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 996 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 112,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $38.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Shares of AB stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 153.97%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.