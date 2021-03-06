TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JKI opened at $179.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.59. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.97.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.