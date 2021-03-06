TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $98.69 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

