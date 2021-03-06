TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Invests $122,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of JKH stock opened at $366.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.20. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.44 and a fifty-two week high of $420.66.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

