TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Invests $266,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

GOOG stock opened at $2,108.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,985.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,737.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,362 shares of company stock worth $14,449,351 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

