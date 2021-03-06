TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Invests $338,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,783 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,743,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 94,699 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

EOG Resources stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of -143.42 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

