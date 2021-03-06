TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Makes New $155,000 Investment in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AON by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.86.

Shares of AON opened at $232.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.07. Aon Plc has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $235.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

