TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,744,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,397,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 550.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,053,000 after buying an additional 143,696 shares during the period. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $156.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.27 and a fifty-two week high of $177.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

