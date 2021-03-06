TD Securities Increases Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to $8.00

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.16.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of EXK opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $864.51 million, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $6.91.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.