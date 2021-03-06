Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Research Coverage Started at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Technip Energies currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Technip Energies stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. Technip Energies has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

Technip Energies Company Profile

Technip Energies B.V. engages in the onshore/offshore busines. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of the range of onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Courbevoie, France.

