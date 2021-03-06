Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.16 million, a P/E ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.64. Tejon Ranch has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $17.90.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.05). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 18.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tejon Ranch will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc purchased 7,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $105,707.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,790,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,439,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

