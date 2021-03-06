Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $263.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $244.00 to $263.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TDOC. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an in-line rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.91.

NYSE TDOC opened at $189.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.65 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.89. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $371,856.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $155,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,334 shares of company stock worth $59,616,796 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,596 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

