Tellor (TRB) Price Reaches $37.59 on Major Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $64.03 million and approximately $20.20 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be bought for $37.59 or 0.00076372 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.43 or 0.00772997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00026510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00030778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00060479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00043334 BTC.

Tellor Profile

TRB is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,784,082 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.