Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Raised to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tenaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.97.

Get Tenaris alerts:

NYSE TS opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.61.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 1,792.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.