Tenneco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,047 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,063% compared to the average daily volume of 90 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $12.94.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenneco will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 204,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $2,219,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,172,909 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $13,289,058.97. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,775,048 shares of company stock valued at $75,962,607. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Tenneco by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tenneco by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Tenneco by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

