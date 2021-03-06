Ternium (NYSE:TX) Shares Down 10.7%

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.39 and last traded at $32.67. Approximately 1,115,417 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 498,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Prudential PLC raised its position in Ternium by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 347,491 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Ternium in the third quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Ternium by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ternium in the third quarter worth approximately $3,766,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Ternium by 55.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 336,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 120,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

