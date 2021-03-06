Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the January 28th total of 43,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $27.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 23.28%. Analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

TBNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 508.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

