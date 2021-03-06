Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Corning were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Corning by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $37.46 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $39.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.30, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

