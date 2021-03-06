Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 28,860 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 187,537 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 53,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2,196.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 51,801 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,100 shares of company stock worth $11,069,269. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

