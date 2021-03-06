Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,092,000 after purchasing an additional 443,790 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,940,000 after buying an additional 336,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after buying an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $140.58 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.88.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

