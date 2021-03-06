Texas Yale Capital Corp. Lowers Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,797,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 93,627 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $41,441,000. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 585,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPB stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

