Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 500 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $55.30.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

