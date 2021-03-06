TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock Price Down 5.2%

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.96. 532,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 377,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $302.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.47.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Mills sold 55,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,077,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,956. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,160,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 3,820.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 21,014 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

