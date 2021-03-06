TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

TFFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.60.

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $302.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.47.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, Director Robert S. Mills sold 55,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,077,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $167,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,100 shares of company stock worth $2,872,956 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFFP. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 24.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

