The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Daniel G. Cohen Sells 40,000 Shares

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $867,200.00.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.66.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in The Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

