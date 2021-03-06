The Brink’s’ (BCO) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BCO. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of BCO opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average is $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The Brink’s has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $81.59.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

