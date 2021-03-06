The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Position Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 229,407 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,950,177.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,909,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,158,085 shares of company stock valued at $35,886,412.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

