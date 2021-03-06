The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,906 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 778.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,019,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,961 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 41.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,625,000 after buying an additional 1,865,244 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $65.02 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $4,929,658.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,665,688 shares of company stock valued at $95,957,475 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

