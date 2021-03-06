The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) VP Rebecca A. Riegelsberger Sells 500 Shares of Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) VP Rebecca A. Riegelsberger sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $10,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,944.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SSP opened at $22.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.94.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

