The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Down 37.5% in February

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GLU stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. 6,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,132. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLU. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the third quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

