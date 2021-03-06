The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $27.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Gap traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 240209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Gap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Gap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.42.

In other The Gap news, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,296 shares of company stock worth $590,756. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 11,950.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

