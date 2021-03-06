The Graph Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $1.81 or 0.00003669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and approximately $166.41 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Graph has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.59 or 0.00769414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00026538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00031009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00043341 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

