The Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Trading 6.1% Higher

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD) traded up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35. 3,282,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 5,474,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$169.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38.

The Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis for health and wellness markets in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.