The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $494.07 million, a PE ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,381,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 358,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 168,081 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,435,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 134,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.