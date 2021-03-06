The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded The Hackett Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

HCKT stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.07 million, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

