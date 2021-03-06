The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 236,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The New York Times by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,283,000 after acquiring an additional 365,426 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,385,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,074,000 after buying an additional 513,250 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,270,000. Lateef Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,886,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 515,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,683,000 after buying an additional 55,767 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

The New York Times stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

