The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 44.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 60,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 47.2% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $310.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.53.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

