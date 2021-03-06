The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Up 56.2% in February

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the January 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE:TWN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. 3,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,915. The Taiwan Fund has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $30.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06.

In other The Taiwan Fund news, Director Warren Olsen purchased 1,000 shares of The Taiwan Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Taiwan Fund by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Taiwan Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Taiwan Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

